Man wounded during stabbing in Long Beach; suspect arrested

Police arrested a man allegedly connected to a stabbing that occurred in Long Beach on Friday.

Officers were first dispatched to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.

As they searched for the suspect, "officers established a perimeter and began a search for the suspect," police said. "Officers made contact with the suspect, however, the suspect refused to comply with officer commands to surrender."

A K9 unit was brought to the scene and a "use of force occurred," before the suspect was taken into custody.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Long Beach resident Andrew Martinez. He has been booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest.

His bail is set at $1 million.