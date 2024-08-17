Watch CBS News
Man wounded after being shot while driving in Hyde Park

By Dean Fioresi

A man was wounded when he was shot while driving in South Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Police say that the incident happened at around 4:40 p.m., when the unidentified man was driving near Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim, a man in his 50s, drove until he reached the 4300 block of Degnan Boulevard, where he was met by officers. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was said to be in stable condition at the latest. 

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or suspects involved with the incident. 

