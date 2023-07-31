Man stabbed in Santa Monica Beach, suspect in custody

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after he was stabbed at Santa Monica Beach.

According to police, the stabbing happened at about 2:07 p.m. Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim in the 2000 block of the beach near the restrooms. He had at least one stab wound to his chest.

Officers gave the victim first aid and performed CPR on him until firefighters arrived. The victim is at a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect is in custody, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.