Man shot, killed in West Los Angeles overnight

By
Austin Turner
A man was shot and killed on the street in West Los Angeles early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said reports of a shooting in the area of Beloit and Missouri avenues, adjacent to the 405 Freeway near Sawtelle, came in just after midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified only as a 33-year-old man, the LAPD said.

No information regarding a potential suspect was released. It's not yet clear if this was an act of gang violence.

No additional details were immediately made available.

