Man shot, killed in Florence neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Main Street.

According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to reports of shots fired to find a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. His name was not released.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred during a gathering of some kind.

No arrests have been made. There was no suspect information or word on a motive.