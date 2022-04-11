Watch CBS News

Man shot, killed in Florence neighborhood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man shot, killed in Florence

A man was shot and killed in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Main Street.

According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to reports of shots fired to find a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. His name was not released.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred during a gathering of some kind.

No arrests have been made. There was no suspect information or word on a motive. 

First published on April 11, 2022 / 5:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

