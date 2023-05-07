Watch CBS News
Man shot in Long Beach expected to survive

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Lime Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics took him to a hospital.

"Responding officers were unable to locate a crime scene," police said. "Detectives were notified and the investigation is ongoing."

First published on May 7, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

