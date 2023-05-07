Man shot in Long Beach expected to survive
A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.
Officers were sent to the 900 block of Lime Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Paramedics took him to a hospital.
"Responding officers were unable to locate a crime scene," police said. "Detectives were notified and the investigation is ongoing."
