Man shot in Long Beach expected to survive

A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Lime Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics took him to a hospital.

"Responding officers were unable to locate a crime scene," police said. "Detectives were notified and the investigation is ongoing."