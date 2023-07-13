Watch CBS News
Man shot dead in front of L.A. City Hall early Thursday morning

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An unidentified man was fatally shot by an unknown suspect outside Los Angeles City Hall early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of shots fired on Spring Street near West 1st Street at 3:05 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man in his 30s lying on the Spring Street sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses told investigators a suspect approached the victim and shot him once, then fled in a vehicle described as a gray sedan.

The shooting occurred directly across the street from Los Angeles City Hall. Spring Street was closed between Temple and 1st streets during the homicide investigation Thursday morning.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 6:57 AM

