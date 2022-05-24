Man shot and killed in San Fernando, suspect on the loose

A man was shot and killed in San Fernando Tuesday and the suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. at Orange Grove Avenue and First Street, according to investigators.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the San Fernando Police Department in the investigation.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the wounded man, who died at the scene.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.