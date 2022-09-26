Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in Florence, suspect flees in vehicle

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was shot and killed in Florence Sunday in what authorities believe may have been a drive by shooting.

The suspect is still on the loose and fled the scene in a vehicle. 

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound on 91st Street and Wadsworth Avenue Sunday evening. 

The man is in his 30s, according to LAPD. 

The shooting took place not too far away from another homicide that left two men dead and a woman injured in Compton on Saturday.

That homicide occurred on the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 8:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

