Man shot and killed by LA police during traffic stop in Manchester Square

Police shot and killed a suspect who was pulled over for a traffic stop during a confrontation in the Manchester Square area early Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 12:48 a.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near Florence and Western avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After they conducted the stop, the suspect approached the officers on foot, firing a handgun at them and officers returned fire, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect, who was around 25-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Police detained a group of men and women from a business near the shooting, but it was not immediately known if they were arrested or what they were detained for.

Officers remained at the scene to conducted an investigation of the shooting.