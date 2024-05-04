Man riding electric scooter dies after being hit by car in Long Beach

A man who was riding an electric scooter has died after he was hit by a car in Long Beach early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Ximeno Avenue and Shaw Street, according to Long Beach Police Department officers.

They say that he was struck by the driver of a Ford C-Max that was driving southbound on Ximeno Aveue.

The rider, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectivess say that the driver remained on scene to cooperate with their investigation. They are working to determine if the rider ran a stop sign at the intersection prior to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has further information is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.