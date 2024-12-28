Man riding e-scooter dies after getting trapped underneath SUV in Canoga Park crash

A man riding an e-scooter died early Saturday when he was trapped underneath an SUV during a crash in Canoga Park.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 6800 block of Owensmouth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the victim "trapped under the axle of a SUV within a crosswalk," according to a statement from LAFD.

Despite extricating him from underneath the car, firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner as 54-year-old Warren Jaycox of Van Nuys.

The driver behind the wheel of the SUV remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation, LAPD detectives said.

No further information was provided.