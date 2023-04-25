Man practicing medicine in North Hollywood without a license faces charges

A Studio City man is being investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs as he allegedly posed to be a doctor and practiced medicine on countless patients from his North Hollywood practice.

Stephan Gevorkian, 45, has been charged for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that he faces five felony counts for the fraud.

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement.

On Nov. 17, 2022, an undercover investigator received consulting from Gevorkian, who owns and operates Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, according to Gascon's office. The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments, and offers treatment for serious conditions, including cancer and viral infections.

In the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition.

Gevorkian is scheduled to appear in court on May 24 to have his preliminary hearing scheduled.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.