Watch CBS News
Local News

Man practicing medicine in North Hollywood without a license faces charges

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A Studio City man is being investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs as he allegedly posed to be a doctor and practiced medicine on countless patients from his North Hollywood practice.

Stephan Gevorkian, 45, has been charged for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that he faces five felony counts for the fraud.

pathways.jpg

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement.

On Nov. 17, 2022, an undercover investigator received consulting from Gevorkian, who owns and operates Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, according to Gascon's office. The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments, and offers treatment for serious conditions, including cancer and viral infections.

In the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition.

Gevorkian is scheduled to appear in court on May 24 to have his preliminary hearing scheduled.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 3:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.