Man living inside billboard above Los Angeles' Sunset Strip for Netflix movie promotion

A man will be living inside a billboard above the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood as part of a Netflix movie promotion over the weekend.

The furnished billboard, which sits above Sunset Boulevard near Selma Avenue, is part of the campaign for the upcoming "The Last House" film, which releases on Friday, according to Netflix's website. The performance begins Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

A look inside the "living room" that a man will be living in above Sunset Boulevard for a Netflix movie promotion. CBS LA

Aerial footage above the billboard showed the performer inside the furnished living room that was built 30 feet above the street. Netflix officials said that the man would be interacting with people as they passed by the area with a whiteboard.

The room appeared to have a lounge chair, a table and some books, among other typical household items. Each of the windows was adorned with curtains and some plants. Later at night, the man could be seen wearing a red robe and pajamas.

While he couldn't directly speak with CBS LA, he wrote a simple message to let the world know he's watching:

"Hi CBSLA," the whiteboard said.

At times, he was seen doing stretches, eating food, peering out the windows with binoculars and listening to music with headphones.

The man "trapped" inside "The Last House" billboard on the Sunset Strip. CBS LA

"The Last House" is a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of a family that has to work together to survive after they're trapped inside their house by an ominous force, the streaming service's website said. It stars actors Great Lee, Wagner Moura and Gabriel Barbosa, among others, and is directed by Louis Leterrier.

Some residents went out of their way to witness the spectacle after getting social media alerts about a man who was trapped on a billboard.

"I was just around the corner and I got a notification on the Citizen App," said Miro Markarian. "I said, 'I'm gonna drive over and check it out. It's pretty cool. It's a good marketing stunt, very creative."