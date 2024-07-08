Man kills roommate at sober living home in Irvine

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate at a sober living facility in Irvine on Monday.

It happened at around 6 a.m. at a home near the 200 block of Toll Road, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the victim, an unidentified 18-year-old man, suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead.

About three hours later, at around 9 a.m., California Highway Patrol investigators located the suspect, identified as Braxton Tysean Hill of Indiana, near I-15 in Apple Valley.

Police say that both lived at the sober living facility but did not provide any information on a motive in the incident.

It remains unclear how exactly the victim died.

The event left people living nearby outraged, demanding changes to the ongoing system that they say has caused their neighborhood more harm than good in recent years.

"This is a good neighborhood," said Jim Hosler. "We have great neighbors. It's a good community, and these people are tearing it down. We understand people need treatment, but take it to a proper facility, not a house. We have children. ... They play here. Now, are we gonna allow our children to be able to play in the street?"

Neighbors plan to take the issue to the Irvine City Council as soon as they can.