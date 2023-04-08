Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting near Hawthorne

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A man was shot and killed Friday night in an unincorporated area bordering Hawthorne.

Deputies were called around 7 p.m. Friday to the 5100 block of 141st Street, between the 405 Freeway and Inglewood Avenue, where they found a man about 55 to 60 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org. 

