Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Long Beach. 

The crash unfolded just before 1 a.m. in the area of 2nd Street and Marina Drive. It was there that authorities responded and found a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of 2nd Street with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities believe the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing in a marked crosswalk. The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of loved ones. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kevin Johansen or Detective Jeff Meyer at (562) 570-7355. 

December 4, 2022

