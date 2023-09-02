Man killed after argument turns into shooting in Compton

A man was fatally shot late Friday evening, after a fight turned deadly in Compton.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Whitemarsh Street at around 10:20 p.m. after learning of the shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, detectives learned the shooting was preceded by an argument between the suspect and the victim. At some point, the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim before driving away from the area northbound on Whitemarsh St.

There was no description of the suspect or their vehicle provided by detectives.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.