Man in custody after swinging bat and bike chain near Van Nuys High School

Suspect in custody after swinging bat and bike chain near Van Nuys High School

A man is in custody after causing a disturbance in the middle of the street in Van Nuys, which led to the neighboring high school to be placed on lockdown Thursday morning, as police contained the situation.

Around 7:50 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shirtless man at Gilmore Street and Kester Avenue with a bat and bike chain. According to police, the man was hitting vehicles.

The man was not complying with police orders and video shows him with the bat in hand, standing in the middle of the street, with police working to get him safely into custody.

Van Nuys High School was briefly placed on lockdown as the situation was underway. The man was taken into custody just before 8:50 a.m.

