Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody after swinging bat and bike chain near Van Nuys High School

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Suspect arrested after swinging bat and bike chain near Van Nuys High School
Suspect in custody after swinging bat and bike chain near Van Nuys High School 01:56

A man is in custody after causing a disturbance in the middle of the street in Van Nuys, which led to the neighboring high school to be placed on lockdown Thursday morning, as police contained the situation. 

Around 7:50 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shirtless man at Gilmore Street and Kester Avenue with a bat and bike chain. According to police, the man was hitting vehicles. 

The man was not complying with police orders and video shows him with the bat in hand, standing in the middle of the street, with police working to get him safely into custody. 

Van Nuys High School was briefly placed on lockdown as the situation was underway. The man was taken into custody just before 8:50 a.m.

man-swinging-bat.jpg
Van Nuys High School was briefly placed on lockdown as police work to get a man swinging a bat and bike chain in the middle of the street in custody. KCALNews
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.