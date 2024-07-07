Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized, dog dead after fire breaks out at San Fernando Valley home

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An elderly man was hospitalized and a dog killed when a fire broke out at a home in the Valley Village neighborhood on Sunday. 

The blaze was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of N. Beeman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews were dispatched after receiving notification from an alarm company about the fire. They arrived to find a shed attached to the front of a one-story home that was engulfed in flames, according to an LAFD statement. 

As some firefighters battled the fire, others entered the home and rescued the elder adult man who lived inside. 

"The man, who sustained burns to his head, was provided on-site medical care, before being transported to an area hospital in fair condition," LAFD said. 

Firefighters again entered the home after flames were extinguished at around 12:45 a.m., and found the man's pet dog dead inside. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.