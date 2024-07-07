Man hospitalized, dog dead after fire breaks out at San Fernando Valley home

An elderly man was hospitalized and a dog killed when a fire broke out at a home in the Valley Village neighborhood on Sunday.

The blaze was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of N. Beeman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched after receiving notification from an alarm company about the fire. They arrived to find a shed attached to the front of a one-story home that was engulfed in flames, according to an LAFD statement.

As some firefighters battled the fire, others entered the home and rescued the elder adult man who lived inside.

"The man, who sustained burns to his head, was provided on-site medical care, before being transported to an area hospital in fair condition," LAFD said.

Firefighters again entered the home after flames were extinguished at around 12:45 a.m., and found the man's pet dog dead inside.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.