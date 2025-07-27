Man found stabbed to death at South Los Angeles bus stop

A man was found dead at a bus stop in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to reports of a man down at about 5:20 a.m. near a bus stop in the area of South Central Avenue and East 112th Street.

The man had multiple stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was later detained in connection with the fatal stabbing. No additional details have been released regarding the detainment.

The deceased man has not yet been identified as of Sunday afternoon. It's not clear what led up to the stabbing.