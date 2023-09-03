Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death inside car in South LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. 71st Street at around 1:10 a.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. 

Upon arrival, they found a man inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

There was no information provided on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

The victim has not yet been identified.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 7:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.