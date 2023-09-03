Man found shot to death inside car in South LA

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. 71st Street at around 1:10 a.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a man inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

There was no information provided on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified.