Man found shot to death behind wheel of truck in Watts

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway in Watts after a man was found shot to death behind the wheel of a truck early Saturday afternoon. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but a large presence of Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen in the area where the incident occurred, in the 2000 block of E. 112th Street. 

There was no information available on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say that witnesses reported hearing a gunshot in the area. 

There was no further information provided. 

First published on August 26, 2023 / 5:46 PM

