Man found dead inside Metro tunnel near Universal City

A man was found dead inside of a Metro Red Line tunnel near Universal City on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard at around 2:50 p.m. after learning of the man who was not conscious or breathing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, only identified as a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Unfortunately, the patient is beyond medical help and determined dead on scene," said Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in a statement.

Though the cause of death remains unclear, investigators say that it does not appear he was struck by one of the trains that runs through the tunnel.

No further information was provided.