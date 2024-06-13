Man shot dead on rooftop in West Rancho Dominguez after firing gun at deputies

An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead on a rooftop in West Rancho Dominguez after he was allegedly firing a gun at deputies.

Deputies were called to the area of 14600 block of Cahita Avenue near Rosecrans Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Thursday regarding a man with a shotgun on the roof of a house who was shooting indiscriminately, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A Bearcat and personnel from the department's Special Enforcement Bureau were called to the scene after the suspect fired multiple times at the deputies, said homicide Lt. Steven De Jong.

"Ultimately, four to six rounds were fired at the helicopter," De Jong said at a press conference, adding that the helicopter was struck by gunfire at least once.

Police said the suspect, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Jerman Magana, was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene and a shotgun was recovered. Sheriff's homicide detectives remained at the scene throughout the night, searching the scene for additional evidence.

The neighborhood is still under lockdown as of 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Despite earlier reports from sheriff's deputies that the incident happened in Compton, they said on Friday that it actually happened in West Rancho Dominguez.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.