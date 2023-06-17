Man fatally shot in Long Beach; homicide investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday in Long Beach.

While the circumstances leading up to the incident are still unclear, Long Beach Police Department said that the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. in front of a residence in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No information on his age or identity was provided.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside a residence when an unknown suspect shot him," LBPD said in a statement.

No information on a suspect or a motive was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.