Man drowns in lake at Magic Johnson Park

A man drowned after crews pulled them out of a lake at Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the victim was sitting at the edge of the lake for a little while before wading into the body of water. KCAL News

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded around 12:40 p.m. to the park located at 905 E. El Segundo Boulevard after getting reports of a person jumping into the water and not coming back to the surface.

"We are deeply saddened to report an incident that occurred at one of the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation facilities. The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a person who had jumped into the water at the park's lake, a non-recreation lake where swimming is prohibited," said Norma E. García-González, director of L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Witnesses said they saw the man, who was about 30 years old, sitting at the edge of the water for some time. He eventually waded into the lake and started struggling to stay above the water.

A Los Angeles County dive team conducted a search and found the person around 1:45 p.m.

Authorities said the person was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. The identity of the person has not been released. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after 2:20 p.m.

Several law enforcement and fire department vehicles were seen around the lake as the investigation continues.