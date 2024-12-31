Man charged with murder in triple stabbing at Baldwin Park home

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a triple stabbing at a Baldwin Park home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Kyle Chester De Los Reyes was charged with three counts of murder and special allegations of use of a deadly weapon. De Los Reyes is being held without bail.

"My office will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served in this devastating act of violence, which has shaken our community and left a family forever changed," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "Violent crime not only robs us of innocent lives but also threatens the very fabric of our community. Let this be a clear message: those who commit heinous acts of violence will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The three victims were identified by the coroner's office as 44-year-old Rona Nate, 8-year-old Mia Chantelle Narvaez, and a 16-year-old boy.

Police confirmed that De Los Reyes is related to the three individuals and lived at the residence.

The victims were found on Dec. 26 after Baldwin Park police received a 911 call of a disturbance in the neighborhood of 4700 Bogart Avenue.

Police said the three individuals suffered from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Shortly after Baldwin Park police arrived at the home, they witnessed De Los Reyes get into a vehicle and speed away. He was detained as a person of interest and then arrested.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led up to the stabbings.

De Los Reyes' arraignment has been scheduled for Jan. 15.