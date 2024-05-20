Man charged with murder for shooting UPS driver in his truck in Irvine

The 46-year-old man accused of gunning down an on-duty UPS driver in Irvine was charged Monday with murder.

Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza, also a UPS employee, is accused of killing Expedito Cuesta De Leon, 50, while De Leon was sitting in his work truck.

On May 16, police found De Leon slumped over in the driver's seat of his UPS truck at Chrysler and Fleming, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The officers pulled De Leon from the vehicle and performed life-saving efforts, but he died from his injuries.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect's silver Honda four-door truck pulling up next to the UPS truck before driving away, police said.

Within three hours, police officers found the truck about 15 miles from the crime scene.

Officers were seen firing what appeared to be tear gas into the cab of the truck, and a short time later, a police canine was used as the suspect remained in the rear passenger seat. After a brief struggle, officers moved in and pulled the man from the vehicle, taking him into custody.

Police described the victim and the suspect, both residents of Aliso Viejo, as "acquaintances" who both worked for UPS. However, authorities say a motive remains unclear.

UPS released a statement saying the company is shocked and saddened by the Irvine shooting.

"These are highly unusual circumstances and do not represent the culture of our company and the camaraderie among our employees around the world. Our focus now is on supporting our people and their loved ones during this extremely difficult time. Since the investigation is ongoing, we defer any additional questions to the investigating authorities."

Friends of De Leon gathered near the spot where he was killed early Friday morning to mourn their loved one. They remembered him as a hard worker, a beloved family man, and an avid mountain biker.

"I'm so heartbroken right now," said Ramon Amoy. "I can't believe this could be happen to my friend."

Fontanoza is expected to appear for his court arraignment Monday where he will face a murder charge with a special circumstances allegation of shooting from a vehicle and murder by lying in wait.