Irvine Police release new details in killing of UPS driver found dead inside his delivery truck

Irvine police released new details Friday on the killing of a UPS driver found shot inside his delivery truck a day earlier, describing the suspected shooter and the victim as "acquaintances."

Rhean Fontanoza, 46. Irvine Police Department

Expedito Cuesta De Leon, 50, was slumped over in the driver's seat of the truck when officers responded to an area near Fleming and Chrysler around 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots fired, according to the Irvine Police Department. The officers pulled De Leon from the vehicle and performed life-saving efforts but he died from his injuries.

About three hours later, SWAT officers arrested Rhean Fontanoza, 46, on suspicion of killing De Leon following a standoff 15 miles away from where they found De Leon.

Police described the two men — both residents of Aliso Viejo — as acquaintances but said a motive remains unclear.

Just hours after the shooting, police said the fatal shooting did not appear to be a robbery and the victim may have been targeted.

According to police, surveillance footage captured a silver Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck pull up alongside the UPS truck and then drive off on Goodyear and travel toward Jeronimo.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Department found a truck matching the description of the vehicle on Santiago Canyon Road just before 4 p.m. Irvine police officers later responded and confirmed it was the vehicle seen on surveillance video.

SWAT officers with the Irvine Police Department arrived and took Fontanoza into custody.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Craig Voors at 949-724-7131 or email him at cvoors@cityofirvine.org.