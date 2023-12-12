Man charged with elder abuse, assault with deadly weapon in alleged antisemitic attack in Beverly Hills

A 44-year-old man accused of accosting a Jewish couple in their 70s in Beverly Hills, attacking the man with a belt while allegedly making antisemitic comments and attempting to rob the woman, was charged Tuesday with elder abuse and other charges, along with a hate crime allegation.

Jarrin Jay Silagi was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and attempted robbery, District Attorney George Gascón announced during an afternoon news conference. The charges against Silagi include allegations of a hate crime and inflicting great bodily injury.

The victim and his wife were in the area of North Rexford Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 9 a.m. Saturday when the suspect -- who had no relationship with the couple -- made antisemitic statements to the victim, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department, whose station is located feet away from the site of the attack.

The man suffered a laceration on his head after being struck with a belt and was treated at the scene by Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics. Police said he did not require hospitalization.

The suspect, who also allegedly tried to rob the victim's wife by demanding her jewelry, fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was later arrested after being spotted by a BHPD senior forensic specialist, according to police.

Silagi remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. No information on his arraignment was immediately available.

Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook called the attack a "despicable act of hate against a member of our community," saying such crimes "will not be tolerated."

After the attack, victim Raphy Nissel told KTLA5 that as an Orthodox Jew he does not drive on the Sabbath, which in Judaism is from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. His wife Rebecca told the station the suspect held the belt "in his hand," hit her husband "over the head, and he yelled at her, `Give me your earrings, Jew."'

Raphy Nissel said at the start of the attack he didn't know what the man was hitting him with.

"I didn't realize what it was, but it was very heavy, very hard and very painful," he explained. "But I didn't fall down. I just was perplexed at what was going on."

According to Raphy Nissel, his assailant most likely noticed his religious garb and targeted him because he's Jewish.

"I immediately connected the dots together and understand," he said. "I'm wearing a kippah and a white shirt, which Jews wear on Saturday. He knows I'm Jewish and wants to hit me because I'm Jewish."

According to Beverly Hills Councilwoman Lili Bosse, "After cleaning his bloody head wounds, changing his shirt, our beloved resident WENT to synagogue," she wrote on X. "We MUST STOP this alarming Jew-hatred. When anyone says HATE SPEECH doesn't lead to violence, HERE IS YOUR PROOF #Antisemitism."

Bosse is the daughter of Holocaust survivors.

Alan Tzvika Nissel, a law professor at Pepperdine who also works for the Los Angeles real estate firm Wilshire Skyline, posted a photo of the bloody shirt Sunday morning on X, with the following message: "Here is #antisemitism vignette you won't read about in papers. Yesterday, on way to shul, my father (75) and mother (70) were attacked. After being struck from behind on head by belt and called out as Jew, my father recomposed himself and successfully chased down perp with help of nearby (police)."

According to court records, Silagi has an extensive criminal history dating back more than a decade, including no-contest pleas to various felony and misdemeanor charges including battery, trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer or paramedic and burglary.

Gascón on Tuesday also announced charges in a separate case against Klinton Allister Dion, 32, who is accused of tagging a Burbank synagogue and various businesses in Burbank and Glendale with antisemitic graffiti.

Dion, who remains at large, was charged with a dozen felony counts, including two counts of vandalism of religious property. The charges against Dion also include hate crime allegations, and he faces up to 20 years in prison, Gascón said.

He insisted his office "will continue to aggressively prosecute" such hate crime cases.

Burbank police said earlier that Dion allegedly sprayed antisemitic graffiti at Temple Emanu El in the 1300 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard, and in the subterranean garage of an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Cypress Avenue, and to a nearby Burbank utility box.

Police said the graffiti consisted of swastikas, an iron cross and the ``SS" Nazi symbol.