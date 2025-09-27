Man beat to death with stick in Los Angeles County, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten to death with a large stick in Los Angeles County, according to authorities.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies with the Walnut Sheriff's Station were called to the intersection of Colima Road and Jellick Avenue in Rowland Heights on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. The time of the call wasn't immediately made clear.

At the scene, deputies found a man suffering from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified publicly.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, who remains unidentified publicly, was armed with a large stick. The suspect was spotted boarding a bus, which deputies stopped.

The suspect was taken into custody. Authorities did not state whether an arrest was made.