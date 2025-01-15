Man arrested in connection with San Bernardino County brush fire that torched nearly 30 acres

A man was arrested in connection with a small brush fire that broke out in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.

Both San Bernardino County Fire Department crews and San Bernardino police were dispatched to the area neat Little Mountain Drive and Edgehill Drive at around 2 p.m. after learning of the "spreading" fire, according to a release from SBPD posted on X.

An aerial look at the burn scar left by the Little Mountain Fire in San Bernardino County on Jan. 15, 2024. KCAL News

Firefighters say that the blaze consumed just over 30 acres before they had fully contained the flames. No structures were burned and no injuries were reported, police said.

"Through further investigation, Officers arrested an adult male for two felony charges," police reported. "One being ... Reckless Burning, based on probable cause."

It's unclear exactly how the man, who has not yet been identified, ignited the fire.

SBCFD crews are expected to remain on scene as they continue to mop up the fire. Little Mountain Road from Edgehill Drive to Sheridan Road were expected to be closed for several hours.