Man arrested for unprovoked attack of homeless woman in Santa Monica

Police have arrested a man in connection with an allegedly unprovoked attack on a homeless woman that happened in Santa Monica back in September.

The original incident happened on Sept. 22 at around 12:30 a.m., according to the Santa Monica Police Department. It was then that officers arrived to the scene of an apparent assault involving a 25-year-old who was "new to the area and experiencing homelessness," a statement said.

The attack left the unidentified woman with severe injuries that included facial trauma and what police called "signs consistent with strangulation."

Witnesses told investigators that the attacker repeatedly kicked and punched the woman as she lay on the ground.

Last month, SMPD released video footage of the suspect fleeing from the scene, running down Santa Monica Boulevard away from the 1400 block of Alley 5 where the attack occurred.

On Nov. 3, officers received a tip from the public that led police to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Altadena man Oscar Benn. He was arrested on Nov. 14 in West Los Angeles.

"The Santa Monica Police Department is grateful for the community member who made it possible to get this dangerous individual off the street," the police statement said.

Benn is being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was charged with attempted murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Police say that despite the severe injuries that she suffered, the victim is recovering well.