Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Hacienda Heights area

A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing that occurred on the border of Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights late Thursday evening.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Azusa Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, a person in their early-30s, suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators recovered a knife at the scene.

There was no information provided on the suspect, who has been taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.