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Man and woman rescued from water in North Hills, LAFD says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A man and a woman were rescued from the water in North Hills on Thursday morning. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the 15000 block of Parthenia Street around 9 a.m. 

The woman was rescued from the river and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The man was rescued by an LAFD helicopter and will be taken to a local hospital. 

Officials said air and ground resources will remain on the scene to ensure there are no other victims in the water. 

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