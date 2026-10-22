Man and woman rescued from water in North Hills, LAFD says

A man and a woman were rescued from the water in North Hills on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the 15000 block of Parthenia Street around 9 a.m.

The woman was rescued from the river and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The man was rescued by an LAFD helicopter and will be taken to a local hospital.

Officials said air and ground resources will remain on the scene to ensure there are no other victims in the water.