Alleged drunk driver crashes into large group of cyclists in Montclair, killing 2

A Halloween-themed group bicycle ride in Montclair ended in tragedy Saturday night after an allegedly drunk driver plowed into several riders, killing two, authorities said.

According to the Montclair Police Department, the crash was reported in the area of Kingsley Street and Tudor Avenue at about 10:39 p.m. Investigations revealed that about 30 bicyclists, as part of a self-coordinated Halloween ride, were riding eastbound on Kingsley when a driver collided with several individuals.

The driver fled the scene immediately following the collisions.

Police said one bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. An additional rider, identified only as a woman, died at a local hospital.

Another person was hospitalized with major injuries. They remain in stable condition. An additional rider suffered minor injuries and declined treatment, police said.

Law enforcement later identified the driver and found him at his home near the scene. The man, identified as 38-year-old Valentin Alberto Rodriguez, was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death, felony hit-and-run involving death and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

No additional details were immediately made available.