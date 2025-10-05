Watch CBS News
Man, 25, shot and killed in South Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A shooting in South Los Angeles left a man dead overnight, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to West 97th Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood on reports of a shooting around 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified publicly only as a 25-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported.

The LAPD said no suspect information was available. No additional details were immediatley made available.

