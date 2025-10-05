Man, 25, shot and killed in South Los Angeles

A shooting in South Los Angeles left a man dead overnight, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to West 97th Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood on reports of a shooting around 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified publicly only as a 25-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The LAPD said no suspect information was available. No additional details were immediatley made available.