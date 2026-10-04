Ventura County firefighters rescue dog after car veers off Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Ventura County firefighters rescued a dog that was trapped inside a car that veered off the side of the Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean near Malibu on Saturday.

In a news release shared on social media, firefighters said the incident happened on Highway 1 near Deer Creek Road, just north of Malibu, on Saturday after hearing that a car had driven off the road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle, a white van, that had ended up in the water near some large rocks.

"The driver had self-extricated with one of their dogs, but a second dog remained trapped inside," the post said. "Firefighters and CA State Parks Lifeguards accessed the vehicle, safely freed the dog, and carried it up to the roadway."

Firefighters said that neither dog appeared to be injured and that the driver was hospitalized in stable condition with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, Ventura County crews said.