Woman who recorded viral video of Malibu beach engagement finally connects with couple

The sun was setting at Point Mugu State Beach in Malibu when Daniel Sanchez decided it was time to pop the question. Unbeknownst to him and his bride-to-be, a woman recorded the engagement, turning them into an internet sensation.

"The clouds part and then the sun comes out, and I'm like, 'Oh my god!' If there's not a better moment, it's now," Daniel Sanchez said, recalling the moment he knelt to ask Blanca Carcamo to be his wife.

Carcamo said she had been wondering when the moment would happen for seven years.

"I entered, I guess, what was called the engagement purgatory," she joked.

The couple's relationship dates back to childhood, when they both attended the same church before losing touch over the years. When they started dating as adults, Carcamo's father spotted a familiar face in family photos from her childhood.

"A couple years ago, he sent the pictures, and he was like, 'Do you recognize this guy?' And I look closer, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's Daniel! We came out in the same Quinceañera?" Carcamo said.

Maybe because their connection was so deeply rooted, the proposal resonated with a complete stranger.

"First, I found Dad hiding and hovering," Brandee Evans said. "Bianca's father behind my car."

Evans, who happened to be on the cliff above the couple that day, came across Carcamo's father.

"He, like, peeks out, and he's like, 'My daughter's getting engaged today.' And I was like, 'This is amazing! Oh my gosh, I wanna see this!' So I look at my guy, and I'm like, 'We ain't going nowhere!'" Evans said.

She recorded the proposal on the beach below, knowing she had to get the video to the couple somehow.

"It was just so beautiful, I was so excited for them," she said.

Evans posted the video on every social media platform she could think of, hoping the internet could connect her with the happy couple. The video, which now has nearly 3 million views, reached the couple, who say the outpouring of congratulations and gifts to their online registry has been overwhelming.

"It's really nice seeing all the positive comments," Carcamo said. "Everyone's saying they admire our relationship."

Evans, who works first as a devoted caregiver to her mother and second as an actor on the Hulu show "Reasonable Doubt," says her 978,000 followers probably helped her mission, but above all, she's hopeful her actions can keep spreading love.

"To open Instagram and Facebook and Twitter, TikTok, and see nothing but love for total strangers, I think that's what the world should be about," she said.

The couple has invited Evans to be a guest at their wedding, and she said that whether she has a plus one or not, she'll be there.