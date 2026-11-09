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Major fire rips through South Los Angeles warehouse, nearby buildings

By
Tina Patel
Tina Patel
If you're an early riser, you can catch Tina reporting on CBS LA Mornings.
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Tina Patel,
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A fire ripped through a one-story warehouse in South Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the blaze started around 1 a.m. on the 5000 block of Alameda Street.

The LAFD received reports of smoke coming from a one-story warehouse, and by the time firefighters arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread to nearby buildings.

Fire officials said the buildings are all part of a hardwood flooring supply company.

More than 150 firefighters were dispatched to the scene with several ladder trucks and heavy equipment. It took crews more than four hours to knock down the fire.

Firefighters said it didn't look like there were any hazardous materials in the building. No injuries were reported.

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