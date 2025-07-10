Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle Madera Fire in Riverside County near Temecula

Firefighters in Riverside County are working to extinguish a vegetation fire burning in the hillsides of Temecula Thursday morning.

The blaze, dubbed the Madera Fire, broke out around 9:33 a.m. near Pauba Road and Winners Circle.

Crews from Cal Fire Riverside Unit responded and began working on the 19-acre fire that officials say has the potential to grow. Southern California is experiencing its first heat wave of the summer season, which has increased fire danger with temperatures reaching the triple digits.

Air attack was requested, including two large air tankers and one lead plane. Eighteen engines have been assigned to the incident, including 173 people, according to Cal Fire.

It is unclear if any homes or structures are being threatened by the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

