MacArthur Park expected to get 8-foot fence as public safety remains priority for residents

MacArthur Park is expected to get an 8-foot fence that will surround the entire park, as residents remain concerned over public safety issues.

The Los Angeles City Parks announced on Wednesday that the MacArthur Park fencing project will officially begin on Nov. 16. The fence is part of a larger plan to increase safety and accessibility to the park.

With such little green space in the neighborhood, residents have voiced their frustrations, asking city leaders to clean up and patrol the park for the safety of children and recreators.

The park, which is located just west of downtown, has been a hotspot for drug and illegal activity for years.

Recent sweeps by federal and local authorities have decreased criminal activity slightly, but the moment officers leave, residents say the crimes resume, which is why they've been fighting to enclose the park with a fence.

The fence will be an 8-foot green metal fence surrounding the entire park. The fence will run along the north side between 6th and Wilshire and the south side between Wilshire and 7th Street. The park will remain open during construction.

Stakeholders say they want to also set up a system to redirect drug users to rehab and mental health services at St. Vincent Medical Center, as well as establish either a park ranger or LAPD substation.

Construction will start with the north side, then move to the south side, and is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

In a community meeting last month, the Los Angeles Police Department reassured residents that the park will become safer.

"From 10 p.m. or 6 a.m., no one is going to hurt anyone, because right at 10 p.m., someone is going to sweep that park and make sure no one is left," said LAPD Capt. Ben Fernandes.