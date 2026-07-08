MacArthur Park briefly evacuated in Los Angeles after assault suspect hides in bathroom

A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly threatening someone with a weapon before hiding out in a bathroom in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, reports of an assault with a deadly weapon came in at about 9:17 a.m. on the 500 block of South Park View Street in LA, which is about one block north of MacArthur Park.

Police said the suspect, a man, simulated a gun when he was confronted by the victim.

He entered a bathroom inside MacArthur Park and was surrounded by a perimeter of police for multiple hours. The park was evacuated while officers attempted to get the man to exit.

He was taken into custody sometime before 12:30 p.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.