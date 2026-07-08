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MacArthur Park briefly evacuated in Los Angeles after assault suspect hides in bathroom

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly threatening someone with a weapon before hiding out in a bathroom in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, reports of an assault with a deadly weapon came in at about 9:17 a.m. on the 500 block of South Park View Street in LA, which is about one block north of MacArthur Park. 

Police said the suspect, a man, simulated a gun when he was confronted by the victim. 

He entered a bathroom inside MacArthur Park and was surrounded by a perimeter of police for multiple hours. The park was evacuated while officers attempted to get the man to exit.

He was taken into custody sometime before 12:30 p.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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