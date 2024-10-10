Lynwood mother missing for 6 months, daughter pleads for public's help

A daughter pleaded for the public's help to come forward with any information that may help her mother come home or to help find the 40-year-old Lynwood resident who has been missing for six months.

Adriana Rodriguez was last seen on April 8 on the 10200 block of Western Avenue in Downey.

Her daughter, Valarie Rodriguez spoke at a Thursday afternoon news conference joined by other family members and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department representatives, tearful, and asking for help for her and her brother to find their mother.

"It's been very tough, these months without her and I wish I could spend more time with her. I try to stay strong, at least like pray for us to find her," Valarie said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. LASD

Sgt. Michael Rodriguez, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, said detectives have been working the case since April, when Adriana went missing.

"We're trying to keep all our investigative options open, we're not ruling anything out. We welcome any information and to locate Adriana so we can bring a safe closure to her family," Rodriguez said.

"Our hope is that she is just a voluntary missing, and it's something she is choosing to do, or if anyone has any information at all, we welcome that information."

Adriana is 5'04", 130lbs, with brown eyes, and black shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.