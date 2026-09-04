Lynwood Library reopens after $8 million renovation

The Lynwood Library reopened on Friday after an $8 million renovation, the branch's first major upgrade since opening in 1977.

"These upgrades to the Lynwood Library were long overdue. This community loves its library; they've been waiting so patiently for two long years while we renovated it, and now the day to welcome them back has finally come," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said.

The renovations include an enlarged community room, public computers, Wi-Fi and a new customer service desk. Visitors can also use two group study rooms, public computers, Wi-Fi and enjoy dedicated spaces for adults, teens and children.

Lynwood Library also has two large skylights to bring natural light into the building and drought-tolerant landscaping surrounding it.

"The reopening of Lynwood Library is an important investment in the people and future of Lynwood," said Dr. Skye Patrick, director of LA County Library. "Libraries are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, and we are proud to once again open these doors to residents with a renewed space designed to support their everyday needs, aspirations, and opportunities."

LA County Library said this is the first of several renovation projects for branches in Southeast LA. It plans to revamp libraries in Huntington Park, Bell, South Gate and Maywood.

For more information on Lynwood Library, visit LA County's website: lacountylibrary.org.