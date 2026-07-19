LA County homicide detectives investigating man's death at Lucille's Smokehouse in Cerritos

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a man's death in the Cerritos area on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 11000 block of South Street at around 2:15 p.m. where there were reports of a man armed with a knife at the Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurant, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials told CBS LA.

An LASD patrol car outside of the Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que in Cerritos. CBS LA

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the victim of the incident was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, who were initially called to the area for reports of a gunshot wound victim, according to a department spokesperson.

A witness told CBS LA that a man walked into the restaurant and began stabbing himself, but that account has not yet been verified by investigators. Other witnesses said that they also heard shots fired during the incident.

LASD officials also said that a crash at a nearby Starbucks, just across the intersection of South Street and Gridley Road, is also connected to the ongoing investigation. They did not provide further details.

The scene of a crash outside a Starbucks in Cerritos, where LA County homicide detectives are also investigating a homicide on July 19, 2026. CBS LA

Aerial footage of the crash scene showed a red pickup truck stopped near the outdoor fountain, which is just outside the Starbucks. A large area was blocked off by police tape. Footage from SkyCal over the Lucille's showed nearly half a dozen LASD patrol cars surrounding the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.