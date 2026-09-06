1 injured after tree topples onto car in Los Angeles

One person was injured when a tree toppled onto a car in Los Feliz on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:55 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont and Melbourne avenues, Los Angeles Fire Department crews told CBS LA.

Firefighters said that the person suffered only minor injuries, but they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were said to be in stable condition at the latest.

The large tree blocked part of Vermont Avenue, requiring a brief closure as crews worked to remove the debris and car from the area.

No other injuries were reported.

The tree fell as Sunday saw uncharacteristic rainfall across Southern California due to the offshore Hurricane Marie, which also created strong surf that battered the coastline.