Los Feliz home of Paul Reubens, who portrayed Pee-wee Herman, for sale at $5M

Paul Reubens' Los Feliz home is for sale almost a year after the actor's death.

The property has 360-degree views of the Hollywood sign and the Griffith Park Observatory and it's listed for $5 million, according to the listing.

Best known for his portrayal as Pee-wee Herman, Reubens died at 70 in 2023, of cancer. His 1957-built, midcentury, modest home is on the market for the first time in 40 years, according to Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman, the listing agent.

The three-bedroom, three-bath single-story ranch home sits on 1.4 acres at the end of a private road.

Every room embraces retro vibes with whimsical wallpaper, wood-paneling, stone, and tiles, and endless windows showcasing the property's park-like outdoors.

The Los Feliz home owned by the late Paul Reubens, nestled in privacy among trees and shrubs, is for sale for $5 million. Sam Wadieh

Other attributes of the home include sliding doors that open to a pool and spa, a built-in wet bar and fireplace with a primary suite that features a dressing area, sitting room and a bathroom that opens to an enclosed aviary or cat patio.

The property's grounds include walking trails and abundant wildlife, according to the listing agent.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Reubens bought the property in 1985 for $415,000, with his earnings from "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

