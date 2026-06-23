LAUSD board votes to ban screen time for students before second grade

The Los Angeles Unified Board of Education has approved a districtwide limit on screen time for students, including a complete ban in classrooms before second grade.

According to LAUSD officials, the move builds on last year's cell phone ban and "calls for comprehensive, developmentally appropriate guardrails on instructional technology for all grade levels." They said the proposal effectively eliminates the use of devices for the district's youngest learners in transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade, including the prohibition of student-led use of YouTube and other video streaming platforms.

The resolution, approved in April, was introduced by Board Member Nick Melvoin, who said student devices became a "necessary lifeline" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Seemingly overnight, screen time limits were shelved to ensure every child had access to the technology we needed to continue learning and stay connected with their teachers and peers," Melvoin said in a statement. "Our charge now is to recalibrate, evaluate the role of education technology in the classroom, and balance access to that technology with the kinds of instruction and interaction we know help students thrive."

The resolution was co-sponsored by Board Members Karla Griego, Tanya Ortiz-Franklin, and Kelly Gonez, as well as Board Vice President Rocío Rivas and Student Board Member Jerry Yang.

New guidelines following adoption of screen time policy

Beginning in August, LAUSD students will no longer be given a school computer that they're required to take home every day, and instead, schools will be encouraged to use laptop carts for use during school hours.

Daily screen time, which will be introduced to the district through a phased process, will be limited to 20 minutes a day for second and third graders and 30 minutes a day for fourth and fifth graders starting in November 2026. At the beginning of the second semester in January 2027, grades six through eight will be limited to 60 minutes per subject per week, while high schoolers will be held to 90 minutes per subject per week. All guidance includes homework.

District officials will be able to monitor screen time via software that tracks all school devices.

"The screen time policy approved today includes eliminating screen time for students in Early Education through 1st grade, reducing screen time across all grade levels, and refining how instructional tools are utilized to better support teaching and learning," said a statement from an LAUSD spokesperson. "These changes reflect the District's focus on balancing the use of technology with teacher led instruction, hands-on learning, and meaningful student engagement. The District will continue to work closely with educators, families, and experts to ensure implementation supports student success while meeting the diverse needs of school communities."

Supporters believe that the new policy will provide a balanced approach to learning that prioritizes instructional value, student well-being, and teacher-led learning while protecting students' well-being.